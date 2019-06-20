Child with autism receives a service dog

A dream finally comes true for some Brandon natives. They finally receive a new four-legged addition to their family.

WJTV first told you about Katey Davis last year.

She is eight years old and has autism.

Last year, her family were on a mission to raise enough funds to purchase Katey a brand new service dog; specifically trained to both protect and soothe Katey in her time of need.

After the story aired back in April 2018, the family was able to raise enough money to purchase the dog.

Katey met Laura today for the first time! WJTV 12’s Shay O’Connor was able to get in on all the excitement.

Katey’s Mom Kristy Davis says, “It will benefit us all so much. We won’t be on pins and needles so much. I won’t be like ‘it’s been quiet too long where is Katey? And have to try to go find her.’ She’s going to give us an extra set of eyes which is huge for us.”

Laura was actually named after a fallen officer, Senior Deputy Jessica Laura Hollins.

Jessica in Texas while trying to save a family in 2014.

The doggy Laura will carry out Hollins’ legacy by providing protection for Katey throughout her life.

