Child with epilepsy dog was hit and killed, family raises money for a new service dog Video

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) - A Brandon family is raising money for a new service dog to help their child with epilepsy.

The Durval family bought Pete in November for their daughter, Harper Grace.

On Valentines Day he was hit and killed by a car.

Ashley Durval says, "She named him Pete and that's where we went and what we had to do to get him here and the debt that it caused and the blood sweat and tears it caused. It was a very hard lump to swallow."

Therapy dogs can be trained to detect seizures.

After Pete's death, Harper Grace's grandmother was heartbroken.

She was so heartbroken she decided to create a GoFundMe to raise money for a new service dog.

