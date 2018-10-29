Childhood obesity in America Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(CNN) - The new research brief involved analyzing national health data on children in all 50 states and the District of Columbia who are up to 17 years old. The data came from the 2016 and 2017 National Survey of Children's Health, which sampled 364,150 and 170,726 households nationwide respectively.

In the surveys, parents or caregivers provided their children's height and weight, which was used to calculate body-mass index, which then could determine childhood overweight and obesity for the brief.

The combined 2016 and 2017 data revealed that Mississippi's rate of 26.1% was the highest state rate above the national rate of 15.8%.

Mississippi was the only state that had a rate statistically significantly higher than the national average, the researchers noted in the brief. Other states with rates that were higher, but not statistically significantly, were: