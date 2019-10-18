Children grabbed by stranger outside of liquor store: Old Canton Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- On Thursday, two children were frightened by a stranger and now the family of the two kids is urging everyone to be vigilant of their surroundings.

The two boys were approached by a woman while sitting in the car on Old Canton Road.

12 News’ Lanaya Lewis spoke with the aunt of the two boys, ages nine and twelve. She said her sister and her brother-in-law were getting ready to come over to her house Thursday night, but before they came over, they stopped by the store.

Cortessa Edwards said, “My brother-in-law stopped here at the store. He and my sister exited the vehicle and went inside the store. When they got in the store, they heard the children.”

When the parents rushed out of the store, they noticed both of the children screaming and the woman grabbing on the nine-year-old.

Edward continues, “Both of them were fighting off the lady as she was trying to get them. The 12-year-old did advise she didn’t say anything. She just had an evil look in her eyes and just came in the truck.”

After the incident, Edward’s brother-in-law was able to get the details of the vehicle the woman left in. The driver of the car was identified as a Hispanic male.

The aunt says the two boys are still shaken up from the incident.

“Keep your children beside you and in sight at all times… because people are just snatching our babies. All of this stuff is real.”

Jackson Police Department says one man was arrested for DUI in connection to this case, but the details surrounding the woman are still under investigation.

