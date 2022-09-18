JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many came out to take part in the last day of the Mississippi Science Fest. The purpose of the event is to promote careers in science, technology, engineering and math fields in the state.

The annual Mississippi Science Fest brings large crowds to the Capital City, making a comeback after having to scale back from the pandemic.

“This year we’re back, and it’s bigger and better than ever,” said Emily Hoff, the executive director of the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

Families had the chance to check out 60 exhibitors that were spread out over four of the museums of Jackson’s Lefleur Museum District.

“We’ve got NASA here. We’ve got virtual reality demonstrations. We’ve got UMMC School of Pharmacy so children can be exposed to all different science fields and really gauge interest in what they want to do when they grow up,” said Hoff.

The annual event, presented by C Spire, aims to inspire families to explore STEM concepts with its hands-on, educational and interactive exhibits.

“This event is so important in Mississippi because STEM is the future of many career paths. It represents a huge growth and industry, everything from coding the medical field. Children develop their interests when they’re young, so giving them exposure to the different opportunities out there is priceless,” said Hoff.