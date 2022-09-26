FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – At least nine children were rushed to hospitals after an incident at a YMCA pool in Flowood on Sunday, September 25.

Central Mississippi YMCA CEO Jeff Collins said the children were at a birthday party when they started choking. They got out of the pool for fresh air, but the choking and coughing continued.

He said parents called 911 and the children were taken by ambulances to various local hospitals.

Fire and police department crews checked the chemical levels of the pool, but no irregularities were found.

Collins said the pool was closed for the rest of the day Sunday, but it was reopened on Monday.