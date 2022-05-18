JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi (CACM) hosted their second annual ‘I protect Children’ luncheon on Wednesday, May 18.

The luncheon was held at the Country Club of Jackson from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

CACM hosted this annual event to bring the community together and discuss solutions to eliminate child abuse in the state. CACM advocates in supporting children across the state who have suffered from abuse to receive the hope, healing, and justice.

According to Karla Steckler Tye, executive director of CACM, in the past 20 years, they have seen more than 46,000 children. More than 10,000 children received justice in 2021.

According to Patricia Bennett, Mississippi College Law School Dean, more than 90% of children know their abusers making it hard to seek justice for some.

Dr. Beth Brownlee, who is apart of the Children’s Safe Center, shared some insight on the importance of creating a healing and safe environment for children. CACM also showed an abuse survivor story to the participants.

“The fact that child abuse is a cycle is the reason it needs to be broken and that’s what Children’s Advocacy Center is willing to do,” said Peder Johnson, board president of CACM.

CACM plans to host more events throughout the year.