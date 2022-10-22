JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum invited families to get in the Halloween spirit on Saturday at Boo!seum.

There was plenty of fun for kids of all ages with interactive exhibits and free snacks. Kids showed up in spooky costumes. Organizers said they’re glad to be able to contribute to the fun.

“We had all our little friends come out with their costumes. We gave them free treats. We had crafts for them to do. They had a blast. We’re so excited that they chose to come to hang out with us today. Anytime the kids come into our home, it’s a beautiful thing. Even though they’re having tons of fun, they’re also learning. It’s so great for them to kind of build their foundation for literacy here at the Mississippi Children’s Museum,” said Jason Hairston, Director of Guest Relations for the museum.

The Children’s Museum will host its next event, Park After Dark, on Friday.