JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) will host its annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration on New Year’s Eve.

The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Countdowns will be held at 10:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. A grand finale will be held at 12:00 p.m. with confetti cannons, a traditional countdown and a balloon drop.

Guests will be able to dance to festive tunes while creating crafts and more.

Admission to the event will be $10 or free with a museum membership. The museum will be closed on New Year’s Day.