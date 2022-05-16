JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) will host the SUPER-lympic games on Saturday, May 21.

The event will feature hands-on, educational games that promote physical and mental health. Children will focus on physical activity, healthy eating and social/emotional health.

For younger children, the physical activities will improve fine and gross motor skills, spatial awareness and agility. For older children, the activities will increase flexibility, aerobic fitness and muscle strength.

Children and their caregivers can taste healthy foods and learn how they grow in the the Literacy Garden.

Emotional regulation and character building features will also be woven into activities.

The event will begin with an opening ceremony, the games will take place and all participants will receive a medal during the closing ceremony.

The SUPER-lympics will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the museum. All activities are included with $10 general admission or museum membership. View a full schedule of events here.