PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Another Chipotle restaurant is expected to open in the Jackson-metro area.

According to a post on the City of Pearl’s Facebook page, the business will be located at the Crossgates Shopping Center between Walmart and Kroger.

A groundbreaking event for the restaurant is expected to take place this week.

The other Chipotle locations are expected to open in Madison and Ridgeland.

Chipotle is an American chain of fast casual restaurants specializing in bowls, tacos and burritos made to order in front of the customer.