MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Chipotle Mexican Grill is expected to open in Madison next summer.

The Madison County Journal reported the restaurant will be located on Grandview Boulevard. The Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved the site plan during a meeting on Tuesday.

The company plans to have permits and break ground toward the end of the year.

Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler told the newspaper that the restaurant had the highest number of requests in the city.