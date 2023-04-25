RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The first Chipotle Mexican Grill in the Jackson-area will open on Wednesday, April 26.

The restaurant is located in Ridgeland at 836 East County Line Road. Officials with Chipotle said the business will be open everyday from 10:45 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The restaurant will feature the brand’s signature Chipotlane, which is a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

Chipotle is expecting to open more locations in Madison, Pearl, and Flowood.