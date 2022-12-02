WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A four-day-old child, who was choking, was saved by a Wesson police officer on October 24.

Officials with the Wesson Police Department said the family called, stating a four-day-old child was choking and briefly stopped breathing.

In fear that there wasn’t enough time for an ambulance, an officer rushed the newborn to Kings Daughter’s Hospital. The child was later cleared by the hospital and was returned to her family.

Officer James Norwood was one of the officers on duty that night.