Chopped champion chef Nick Wallace speaks to Sumner Hill accounting classes

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The winner of Food Network’s “Chopped: Alton’s Challenge” and owner of Mississippi-based Nick Wallace Culinary spoke to accounting class students at Sumner Hill High School about the importance of proper planning as an entrepreneur.

Chef Nick Wallace presented students with real numbers linked to his business and explained how costs are projected. He showed them that financial institutions want to see how payroll, sales and other costs make up the projected budget.

“It’s very important to talk to students to show them that these numbers really matter. These numbers are what keep you around, especially in this business,” said Wallace.

Accounting class teacher Bradley Pope stated, “Today’s visit put a lot of real-world meaning behind what we’ve done all semester.”

Both of Chef Wallace’s children attend school in the Clinton Public School District. His daughter Nikyah is a senior and his son Nick Jr. is a junior at Clinton High School.