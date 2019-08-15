Chris McDaniel endorses Tate Reeves

State Senator Chris McDaniel gave Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves his endorsement in his run to become the governor of Mississippi on Thursday in Laurel.

Reeves was joined by McDaniel at a campaign stop at the Morgan Brother’s Millwork in Laurel.

McDaniel’s endorsement was an unexpected one, as the two have had their fair share of disagreements over the years at the capital. Plus, McDaniel wasn’t endorsed by Reeves during his senate run last year. So why endorse Reeves now? He says the reason is simple.

Chris McDaniel says, “Politicians make different decisions for different reasons. But ultimately, what you have to do is recognize that that is in the past. That doesn’t matter right now for purposes of this election. What matters here is that we have a candidate running in Bill Waller that is virtually indistinguishable from the Attorney General. That is the democratic platform. We have to vote for the conservative.”

Lt. Governor Reeves will face off against former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Bill Waller Jr. in a run-off on August 27th.