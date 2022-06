KOSCISUKO, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Kosciusko is looking for a new police chief.

Breezy News reported Police Chief Chris Wray resigned. Mayor Tim Kyle said the Board of Aldermen accepted Wray’s resignation Wednesday afternoon during a special board meeting.

Kyle did not say if an interim had been appointed to lead the department.

Wray was hired as the chief of the police department in October 2021.