Christmas toy drive being held in Jackson on Dec. 19, (Courtesy: DJKW Foundation).

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The DJKW Foundation will be hosting its sixth annual Christmas toy drive on Sunday, December 19.

Donations can be dropped off at Beasly Road Walking Square in Jackson near North Jackson Elementary. The drive will run from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The annual drive is held in memory of Kentric Stubbs Robinson and children who suffer from cancer.

Monetary donations will be accepted, as well. For more information or to make a monetary donation, call (601)-540-6462. COVID-19 regulations will be enforced.