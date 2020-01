(CBS Sports) - Former Maryland coach D.J. Durkin will make his return in college football in 2020. Ole Miss announced Tuesday that Durkin will join Lane Kiffin's first Rebels staff as an assistant coach.

Durkin was fired by Maryland in October 2018 in the wake of a school investigation into the death of Jordan McNair, who passed away from a heatstroke in June of that year. Durkin was first suspended, then reinstated, then ultimately fired without cause.