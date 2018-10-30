Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Pontotoc County Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: CWD Alliance [ + - ] Video

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - The latest case of Chronic Wasting Disease has been confirmed in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks first released information about a white-tailed deer harvested in Pontotoc County earlier this month. Lab results documenting the case came back positive for the disease.

They are asking residents in Pontotoc, Union and parts of Lee County west of Hwy 45 to abstain from providing supplemental feed or new supplements to areas where deer may feed.

The department says they will also be relying on hunters to watch for signs of the disease and to bring in any deer which they believe might have CWD.

There will be a public meeting to discuss Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) at North Pontotoc Attendance Center on Thursday, November 8 at 6:00 PM.

For more information about Chronic Wasting Disease visit www.mdwfp.com/cwd.

