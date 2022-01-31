WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Lab confirmed a Warren County buck had Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). According to the Natchez Democrat, the buck was 4.5 miles south of the first positive case of CWD in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) Deer Program Coordinator William McKinley said the second deer in Warren County is a suspect positive for CWD, and they are still waiting on its confirmation.

In total, Mississippi had 11 suspect positives confirmed. Ten of these are from the northern region of the state.

Mississippi hunters have submitted 5,226 samples for CWD testing this season. MDWFP’s goal is to have 10,000 at the end of the year.

Hunters can submit deer for testing at established freezer locations or participating taxidermists.