Chronic Wasting Disease detected in second Warren County deer

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) said a second suspected case of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected in a deer harvested in Warren County.

According to MDWFP Deer Program Director William McKinley, the deer was found close to the Issaquena County line.

The Natchez Democrat reported the CWD sample will be sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Wisconsin.

In December 2021, MDWFP officials announced test results showed a mature buck collected in Warren County was positive for CWD.

MDWFP is still relying on hunter-harvested deer for the remainder of the 2021–22 hunting season. Hunters can submit deer for testing at established freezer locations or participating taxidermists.