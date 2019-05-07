The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks will host a meeting tonight (5/7/19) in Hattiesburg. They will discuss chronic wasting disease. The disease can be deadly to deer.
Wildlife officials will also discuss the proposed changes for the 2019-2020 deer hunting season because of the disease. The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Forrest County Mississippi State University extension office.
Chronic Wasting Disease Meeting in Hattiesburg
