Chronic Wasting Disease Meeting in Hattiesburg

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WJTV)- The ICE raids this week are having an impact on families whose loved ones were taken away. Ice agents acted swift Wednesday on a mission to take those in the country illegally at seven food plants in Mississippi. Elmer Matias's wife was one of 680 arrested. More than 300 people have been released, but Rebeca Orozco Lopez is one of many still in custody, all the way in Louisiana.

"I think it is the worst situation," said Matias. "We are living now this situation. We are living now. He's asking for his mom. He is crying. He's crying too because they are the best mom I ever known."