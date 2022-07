PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, July 1, leaders with the Outlets of Mississippi announced that ChunkiT Axe Games has opened.

ChunkiT Axe Games an axe throwing business that combines traditional axe throwing with end grain targets and projected images to test a person’s skill with several game options.

Courtesy: Outlets of Mississippi

Courtesy: Outlets of Mississippi

The new addition is located inside Suite 465 beside BreakiT Smash Rooms Thursday through Sunday.

Walk-ins and private events are available. Call 601-706-2865 to book an appointment.