JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s request for the Jackson garbage case to remain in Hinds County Circuit Court was denied. The case was transferred back to Special Judge Jess Dickinson.

Lumumba argued the Hinds County Circuit Court was the first court where the “emergency” mayoral veto issue was properly raise. However, Judge Faye Peterson said the argument failed because the chancery court is also a “competent jurisdiction.” The judge said the “emergency” issue came about as a part of the “emergency” action pending in the chancery court.

Peterson made the decision to deny the request on Thursday, May 5. Jackson City Council Attorney Deshawn Martin said they’re waiting for a hearing date from Dickinson. Martin said the council believes the case is heading in the right direction.