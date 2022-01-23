“Circus on Ice” performs in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – “Circus on Ice” performed in Jackson on Saturday, January 22 at the Jackson Convention Center.

The venue was transformed into a winter wonderland for children and families to enjoy. The show included dozens of jugglers, tight rope walkers, clowns and ice skaters.

“I think it has a really good impact on the kids, especially since they get to see really fun characters and some princesses. Come out, all the shows we have done so far, the kids have a great time,” said Performer Tyler Farber.



The performance will also be held at the Vicksburg Auditorium on Sunday, January 23.