Cities of Madison, Ridgeland receive road repair funds from Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The cities of Madison and Ridgeland have secured finances from Madison County to repair 35 roads.
The North Side Sun reported that the roads chosen come from the county’s 2022 Road Plan and the two cities will have until September 30, 2022 to use the funds.
According to the newspaper, the City of Madison will receive $952,000 for 18 road repairs and the City of Ridgeland can receive up to $1,200,000 for its 17 road repairs. Ridgeland’s Public Works Director Alan Hart anticipates that the repairs will cost an additional $300,00 from the city.
The newspaper reported that the streets to be repaired are:
In Madison:
- Courtland Cove
- Florence Drive
- Church Street
- Baywood Drive
- Laramie Court
- Woodberry Drive
- Wills Lane
- Woodland Hills Boulevard
- Annandale Parkway East
- Ashford Court
- Ingleside Road
- Timberline Drive
- Stone Mill Drive
- Bayleaf Lane
- Buck Hill Lane
- Comstock Lane
- Pine Ridge Drive
In Ridgeland:
- Blue Bird Lane cul-de-sac
- Robinwood Lane cul-de-sac
- Highland Drive
- Highland Colony Parkway
- Buckingham Court
- Ridgewood Road
- Trace Ridge Drive
- Honeysuckle Lane
- East Jackson Street
- Old Town Crossing
- West Jackson Street
- Patterson Crossing
- Arlington Circle
- Trailwood Drive
- Sagewood Drive
- Woodrun Drive
- Autumn Crest Drive
- Trace Ridge Drive
- Sagewood Cove
- Jessamine Drive
- Autumn Crest Cove
- Crestwood Cove