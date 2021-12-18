Cities of Madison, Ridgeland receive road repair funds from Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The cities of Madison and Ridgeland have secured finances from Madison County to repair 35 roads.

The North Side Sun reported that the roads chosen come from the county’s 2022 Road Plan and the two cities will have until September 30, 2022 to use the funds.

According to the newspaper, the City of Madison will receive $952,000 for 18 road repairs and the City of Ridgeland can receive up to $1,200,000 for its 17 road repairs. Ridgeland’s Public Works Director Alan Hart anticipates that the repairs will cost an additional $300,00 from the city.

The newspaper reported that the streets to be repaired are:

In Madison:

Courtland Cove

Florence Drive

Church Street

Baywood Drive

Laramie Court

Woodberry Drive

Wills Lane

Woodland Hills Boulevard

Annandale Parkway East

Ashford Court

Ingleside Road

Timberline Drive

Stone Mill Drive

Bayleaf Lane

Buck Hill Lane

Comstock Lane

Pine Ridge Drive

In Ridgeland: