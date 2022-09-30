It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Jackson, MS metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of August 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. Data was available for 42 cities and towns in Jackson.

#30. Mendenhall, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$9,922 (+9.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$27,048 (+29.9%)

– Typical home value: $117,586 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Georgetown, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$9,962 (+14.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$20,559 (+34.9%)

– Typical home value: $79,452 (#35 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Hazlehurst, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$10,346 (+15.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$24,879 (+46.6%)

– Typical home value: $78,262 (#36 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Pinola, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$10,559 (+12.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$9,399 (+10.7%)

– Typical home value: $96,924 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Bentonia, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$12,532 (+15.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$39,158 (+71.0%)

– Typical home value: $94,312 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Magee, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$12,729 (+10.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$30,942 (+30.9%)

– Typical home value: $130,965 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Crystal Springs, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$13,819 (+17.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$25,801 (+37.9%)

– Typical home value: $93,897 (#33 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Cruger, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$14,400 (+16.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$43,120 (+72.7%)

– Typical home value: $102,470 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Canton, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$14,918 (+8.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$44,584 (+30.2%)

– Typical home value: $192,273 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Lena, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$16,082 (+13.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$39,413 (+42.3%)

– Typical home value: $132,514 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Bolton, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$16,989 (+12.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$17,013 (+13.0%)

– Typical home value: $148,257 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Vaughan, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$17,068 (+19.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$22,996 (+28.8%)

– Typical home value: $102,970 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Wesson, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$17,178 (+14.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$28,573 (+25.8%)

– Typical home value: $139,325 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Flora, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$17,435 (+8.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$58,788 (+34.9%)

– Typical home value: $227,454 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Utica, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$17,960 (+15.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$25,694 (+23.8%)

– Typical home value: $133,435 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Byram, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$19,586 (+11.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$50,736 (+37.8%)

– Typical home value: $184,826 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Edwards, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$19,616 (+15.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$38,560 (+34.8%)

– Typical home value: $149,266 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Terry, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$19,755 (+9.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$61,609 (+38.4%)

– Typical home value: $222,106 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Richland, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$20,059 (+11.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$52,970 (+38.3%)

– Typical home value: $191,186 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Clinton, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$20,513 (+10.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$58,527 (+37.8%)

– Typical home value: $213,197 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Pelahatchie, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$22,118 (+13.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$55,223 (+42.4%)

– Typical home value: $185,611 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Pearl, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$22,312 (+13.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$55,239 (+42.9%)

– Typical home value: $183,926 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Raymond, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$22,678 (+14.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$50,518 (+39.1%)

– Typical home value: $179,624 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Benton, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$23,521 (+18.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$42,773 (+40.5%)

– Typical home value: $148,388 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Florence, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$24,486 (+12.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$61,924 (+39.4%)

– Typical home value: $219,149 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Puckett, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$27,707 (+16.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$63,122 (+48.4%)

– Typical home value: $193,543 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Ridgeland, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$31,739 (+14.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$66,748 (+35.6%)

– Typical home value: $254,142 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Brandon, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$32,447 (+14.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$76,158 (+40.5%)

– Typical home value: $263,979 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Flowood, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$33,952 (+13.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$79,975 (+39.0%)

– Typical home value: $285,131 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Madison, Mississippi

– 1-year price change: +$45,512 (+14.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$91,285 (+33.8%)

– Typical home value: $361,019 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

