JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is taking steps to move forward with a garbage contract in order to prevent another garbage crisis.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba recently issued a request for proposals (RFP). Shortly afterwards, Richard’s Disposal filed a complaint against the city over the new RFP.

The company wants a judge to overturn the mayor’s decision to issue the RFP pending the decision on Richard’s appeal in the Hinds County Circuit Court.

City Council President Aaron Banks, Ward 6, said he hopes “bullying tactics” by Richard’s Disposal won’t sway other companies from participating in the RFP process.

“Hopefully, we can move beyond this and get to some of the more important things of the city. It’s unfortunate that we’re fighting about things that weren’t broke before,” he stated.

Litigation between the City of Jackson and Richard’s Disposal is still pending. The city’s emergency contract with the company expires at the end of March 2024.