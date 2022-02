RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – City Gear at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland will host a job fair. The event will be on Monday, February 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The following positions are open:

Assistant Store Managers

Managers in Training

Sales Associates.

Full-Time and Part-time Positions are available. All candidates need to bring is a photo ID.

Applications can be found online.