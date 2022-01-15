City leaders comment on MLK motorcade in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City leaders and neighbors gathered on Saturday, January 15 for a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.

A motorcade began at Freedom Corner and traveled to Lanier High School. Neighbors lined the streets to honor the legacy of Dr. King.

“I’m honored to be out here to carry on the legacy of Dr. King because he’s done so much for our community. We look forward to this parade each and every year,” said Jackson Police Chief James Davis.

“If you look at the fire department, the makeup of the department, it’s nothing like it was back then. We have probably 85% to 90% Black firefighters in the department today. We wanted to make sure that we changed all that narrative that was going on back then,” said Fire Chief Willie Owens.

“It’s just an honor to be here among these other fine men and women of the community. They’re doing things that I would consider to keep the dream and the legacy of Dr. King alive,” said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

“This is Dr. King’s dream. I know some say with Blacks killing Blacks and all these things, the dream is a nightmare. You look at the success stories of these true heroes and sheroes and see that this dream is not a nightmare,” said Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

Another event to honor Dr. King will be held on Monday, January 17 at Freedom Corner.