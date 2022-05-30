BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV)- Dozens gathered in Brandon to enjoy food, games, and rides during Memorial Day weekend.

From CorVettes to Camaros, Hotrods and Rat Rod, all of them could be found in one place. It’s a time to honor the brave with celebration of food, games, and family enjoyment bring together dozen from across the region.

“I’m here with a group of friends today. They invited me out to come to enjoy the festivities, the cars we brought and some cars out from Jackson,” said event participant Tony Fell.

The event comes twice a year on Memorial Day and Labor Day. They are held at the McClain Resort, where event organizers said a family tradition has developed over the year. For Mark Koenigsburger, enjoying the cars is something he and his family does often. Most importantly, the day is filled with much more.

“Celebrating all the families that have given all for us to be able to live like this,” said Koenigsburger.