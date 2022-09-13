BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brandon Board of Aldermen approved the hiring of new Police Chief Wayne Dearman. He will replace Chief William Thompson who announced his retirement.

Dearman, who is a native of Leakesville, joined the Mississippi National Guard when he was in high school. He spent six years serving with the 890th Engineer Battalion.

In 1993, Dearman began his law enforcement career as an officer with the Mississippi Department of Corrections, where he later became a K-9 officer. During this time, he also joined the Leakesville Police Department as a part-time patrolman.

He later graduated from the Mississippi Highway Patrol Cadet Class 55 in the year 2000.

Throughout his tenure with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), he served in numerous

roles before retiring as a Lieutenant with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) in 2022.

Dearman will be sworn-in at the Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday, October 3.