City of Brandon sees downward trend in crime

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – It has been nine years since the Brandon Police Department has seen a decrease in crime in a year’s span like they did in 2021.

“We had a pretty good year as far as crime and that’s something that we’re extremely proud of, but it’s nothing that I can take credit for,” said Brandon Police Chief William A. Thompson Jr.

He credits his officers, along with the entire Rankin County law enforcement team, who worked as a complete team this past year.

“The open lines of communication, the sharing of information, helping each other out when we need it. It’s the Rankin County law enforcement team that made this happen.”

According to Chief Thompson, crime against persons is down 21%, property crime is down 35% and auto burglary down 52%. He also thanks the community for their efforts.

“But I’m being proactive and getting involved in this community getting involved in a local police and sheriff departments. They’re able to provide us with information to help us allocate all resources and target crime,” said Thompson.

The only increase the City of Brandon saw in 2021 was in traffic accidents.

The chief says with the population of Brandon growing each year, he’s confident that with new roads going in that number can be knocked down as the city meets vehicular demand.