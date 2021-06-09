City of Byram holds water distribution event

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram firefighters passed out water on Wednesday to neighbors impacted by the City of Jackson’s boil water notice. Captain Marlon Dixon was happy to be able to help the community in their time of need.

“To be able to give back to the community that you work for, and that I also live in, it’s just a great opportunity to give back to the community. We want to give back to the citizens that are going through and have the boil water notice and everything so we just want to do our part,” said Dixon.

The water giveaway is located at the Byram Fire Department on Byram Parkway and will

last until the water is gone.