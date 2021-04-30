City of Byram impacted by water outage

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Some businesses were affected by the city-wide water outage, including the Holiday Inn Express near I-55 South in Byram. It came as a result of the fire that took place Friday at the O.B. Water Treatment Plant in Ridgeland.

“Most of my city is not going to be affected but what is affected, I know I got a call from holiday inn they’re pretty upset because they don’t have no water on the second floor at all,” said Byram mayor Richard White.

The mayor broke down the area of Byram using the well-water and surface water. He said everything west of the interstate except the apartments in Byram is the surface water area that comes from the reservoir.

“Everybody on surface water would be the apartments, Holiday Inn and everything on the interstate 55 and everything down to Jackson industrial is going to be boil water starting right now,” he said.

Currently, Byram gets its surface water from Jackson. Mayor White is pushing for the city to get control of its own water.

“This is just another opportunity for us to have our own water and that’s what I will be pursuing, I think that is something that’s needs to be done,” he said.