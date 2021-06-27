City of Canton host meeting to discuss issues in Hispanic community

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Sunday, a Hispanic task force in Canton gathered for a public meeting to discuss issues in the community.

Representatives from the Canton School District, Win Job Center, local churches, along with the police department and Mayor William Truly, all spoke of possible solutions to current issues in the Hispanic community.

Many want to find a solution with to the language barrier within the police department, school district and the job center.

The meeting comes after a triple homicide happened within the Hispanic community in Canton in December 2020. Earlier this year, Mayor Truly decided to start a community task force to combat mistreatment of those in the Hispanic community.

During the meeting, the police chief said they have put cameras in the neighborhood where some people have been targeted.