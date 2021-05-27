City of Cleveland awarded $1.2 million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, United States Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced that the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA) has awarded a $1.2 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to the City of Cleveland.

“These funds will go a long way in supporting President Biden’s efforts to build back better, and I’m happy to be 100% in support of improving our communities,” said Congressman Bennie G. Thompson.

The funds will be used to construct critical water infrastructure needed to accommodate the expansion of a major healthcare manufacturing company and support future business needs.