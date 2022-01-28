CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – In honor of veterans, the city of Clinton will be offering the Veterans Banner Program for 2022 for any participants interested.

According to the city of Clinton, the Veterans Banner Program was created for the community to recognize and honor all Clinton Veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces – Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, National Guard, and Reserve units – with courage and compassion.

The banners will include rank, full name, branch of the military, and the era, or the years of service and will be displayed on light poles throughout the city of Clinton, including

Each participant will be required to:

complete a banner order form with veteran information

Provide a high-resolution quality headshot photograph of the veteran in uniform. Photograph must be sent in a JPEG file as an attachmentto visitorcenter@clintonms.org

make payment of $200.00 for each banner, by cash or check payable to: City of Clinton.

Order form for the banners can be downloaded here or picked up at the Clinton Visitor Center.

The deadline for submitting all forms is Friday, March 4.