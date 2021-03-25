City of Clinton staying prepared despite lack of severe weather

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Clinton said by Friday, all of the city’s tornado sirens will be fully operational.

There was one siren still not working on Thursday, but the city was well prepared in case storms came through. Leaders make their decision about whether or not to open their safe room based on weather activity in Warren County. As for Thursday, so far, so good.

A few people filed in and out, but Clinton has not been heavily effected by any severe weather.

Mark Jones with the city explained that if things should change, the best way to keep up is by watching local news stations as well as downloading a new app.

“We are doing our best to encourage our residents to download the ‘Code Red App’ on their phone,” Jones said. “That will give you the same weather alerts that you will get from the national weather services. Directly to your mobile phone. It tells you the same time we are going to issue a tornado warning and sound the sirens. You’ll get that same message directly.”

Jones added that the building is nearly indestructible, and it’s one of the safest places you could possibly, should there be severe weather.

