City of Clinton to hold 31st Family Fireworks Extravaganza

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton will host its 31st Family Fireworks Extravaganza at Traceway Park on the Fourth of July holiday.

“Each Fourth of July, our community celebrates our nation’s independence and the democratic process ensured by our Constitution. And what better way to celebrate than the Family Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Continental,” said Mayor Phil Fisher.

The free event will feature two of Clinton native musicians, Eddie Cotton and Jarekus Singleton, a fun zone entertainment area for children ages 4-11 and several vendors will be on site selling food and refreshments. A grand finale firework show will also begin around 9:15 p.m.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m., and festivities will start at 5:00 p.m.