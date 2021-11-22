City of Gluckstadt looking for first police chief, building official

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Gluckstadt is looking for its new police chief and building official.

The Northside Sun reported Mayor Walter Morrison said he would rather wait for the right candidate to come around rather than rushing to fill the role. The new police chief will be responsible for creating an entire police department as well as a safe community.

The newspaper also reported city leaders are looking for a building official who will be responsible for inspecting new buildings, issuing permits and zoning compliance and regulations. Mayor Morrison said he hopes to fill this position by the end of the year.

Applications can be sent to the city at P.O. Box 2210, Madison, MS 39130. They will also be accepted in-person at City Hall with attention given to the city clerk, the mayor or any alderman at 343 Distribution Drive in Madison.