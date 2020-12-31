City of Hattiesburg hosts Christmas Tree Recycling Program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-The City of Hattiesburg launched its annual Christmas tree recycling program which runs Wednesday December 30th through the end of February.

Citizens can bring their Christmas trees to one of four drop off points around the city.

Duncan Lake on James Street, Cameron Field at Kamper Park, Fire Station #8 on Lamar Boulevard (near Petro Nissan) and Highland Cemetery behind the office on W 7th Street. Those trees will then be taken and turned into mulch. If you are not interested in recycling, you cannot burn your tree away, that is against Hattiesburg city ordinance and is wasteful says the City.

“Burning especially in the winter time its windy days its a lot of leaves around if your going to do that make sure you have a fire pit or somewhere where its clean but that’s a resource that’s wasted when you burn it, alot of people want this mulch so its a good thing to turn it back to help the environment.” Andy Parker, City Arborist

The mulch will be placed at Highland Cemetery for pick-up by the public, at no cost and can be picked up beginning January 4, and will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Proper disposal of trees can lead to larger issues says the City’s Arborists “We pick a lot of Christmas trees up out of ditches and creeks and that creates a storm water issue, blocks up the drainage so anything we can chip up and mulch and use as a secondary use of the tree is definitely a win for everybody. “



According to the City residents should not wait to recycle trees, instead they suggest the time is now. “You usually don’t take care of them after the holidays you pull your tinsel and ornaments off and those tree dry out real quick and they do become a fire hazard this type of tree is a soft wood so it gets very brittle and it will burn very hot and very fast.”

Other tree recycling options include using the tree to make sand and soil erosion barriers, other counties use shredded trees as a free, renewable and natural path material that fits both the environment and the needs of hikers.



