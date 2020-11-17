City of Hattiesburg Mayor addresses Southern Mississippi Covid Spike

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-Corona virus numbers point to southern Mississippi as a hot spot for recent cases.

The Mississippi State Department of Health report 589 new corona virus cases statewide Monday with two new deaths. Reports also pin point cases by county, in the ten counties that make up the Pinebelt are cases are approaching 15,000.

In just Forrest and Lamar Counties Over 6,000 people have tested positive for covid. The Mayor of Hattiesburg says now is not the time to get pandemic fatigue.

“Over 130 people in our metro area are dead now because of this pandemic and I think thats a reminder of how real this is and until there is an available, a widely available vaccine or a therapeutic covid-19 is going to be with us and its going to be a threat. The good news is there are things that are proven if we just do them we can protect ourselves protect our families and protect the most vulnerable of our community.”

Mayor Barker is referring to things like social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks. Hattiesburg and all of Forrest County is currently under mask mandate and the Mayor says he doesn’t see that changing soon.