City of Jackson addresses sewage leak into Pearl River

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Flooding from this past January and February created a winter that Mississippians will never forget, and not in a pleasant way. A recent quarterly report that was released by the City of Jackson just created a new unpleasant memory to add to the bank.

“We had a sanitation sewer overflow of our west bank interceptor down by Jefferson Street and Pascagoula,” explained Bob Miller, Director of Public Works.

After that, about half a billion gallons of the waste flowed into the Pearl River.

Members of the Pearl Riverkeeper focus on preserving the Pearl River’s sanitation and its history. They said that it’s not necessarily the fact that it happened that upsets them, they just feel there could’ve been better communication on the city’s part.

Miller said that although they did give plenty of notice about the general dangers of floodwater, there is always room for improvement about the specifics.

“During times of flood events we always tell folks in all of our press releases stay out of the flood water,” Miller said. “There’s all sorts of things in that flood water that you don’t want to be exposed to.”

Miller added that in the future when it comes to keeping the public informed, they will turn to more modern forms of communication, such as Twitter and Facebook, rather than relying solely on press releases.

“Where we think we can do a better job is making those specific notifications using more social media techniques,” Miller explained.

Riverkeeper will be meeting with MDEQ and EPA next week to discuss further actions.