JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is allowing citizens to pay their overdue fines during an amnesty period.

The amnesty period will last two days, February 27 and 28, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The two days will focus on traffic cases and some misdemeanor cases DUI’s and/or ordinance cases that been dispositioned with fines owed.

It’s that time of the year again!! @CityofJacksonMS Amnesty Days. Your opportunity to pay those fines and avoid the jail time! Coming soon…see below for more info. #JPD pic.twitter.com/3WyPMz9jck — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) January 30, 2020

You will need your driver’s license, social security card and a copy of the actual ticket.

For more information call 601-960-1932 or 601-960-1948.