City of Jackson continues to monitor weather impacts, remains closed for Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is issuing the following updates related to cold weather impacting the area:

CITY HALL & CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY

City Hall and all other City office buildings will remain closed due to weather conditions on Thursday, February 18, 2021. All City of Jackson employees that have been working remotely should continue to do so.

JTRAN TO REMAIN CLOSED THURSDAY

Due to weather-related road conditions, JTRAN will be closed on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

WASTE MANAGEMENT CONTINUES SUSPENSION OF SERVICE THURSDAY

Due to winter weather conditions and road closures, Waste Management will continue suspension of all garbage and trash collection services for Central Mississippi area customers on February 18, 2021. Waste Management will resume those collection services when road conditions are deemed safe to travel.

ROAD CAUTION

Again, we ask that residents please continue to exercise extreme caution when going outside and avoid unnecessary travel as we anticipate additional weather tonight.

LOW/NO WATER PRESSURE IMPACTIONG RESIDENTS THROUGHT JACKSON & CITYWIDE PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE STILL IN EFFECT

Residents should anticipate a high probability of water outages over the next couple of days as weather conditions continue. We do not have a definitive timeline on when it will be restored, but crews are continuing to work to get water pressure restored across the system. If we have additional bad weather tonight, it will impact the recovery time.