JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The City of Jackson has declared October 25, as Girls Justice Day. This comes in an effort to end gender-based violence in Jackson, Mississippi.

Girls Justice Day is an initiative that will raise awareness towards specific issues of sex trafficking, sexual exploitation, and abuse against young women and girls in the justice system.

The proclamation recognizes a number of concerns in the attention of the city:

The safety, well-being, strength, and overall quality of life of young women and girls are of the utmost importance of the city.

The conditions of sexual assault, sexual exploitation and sex trafficking have risen due to the proliferation of violence against young women and girls.

The experiences of abuse, violence, and trauma are a direct contributing cause of girls' justice system involvement.

Organizations such as Rights4Girls and others seek to raise awareness about this abuse -to-prison pipeline and initiate policy change through education, engagement, and mass mobilization.

The campaign for Youth Justice has designated the month of October as Youth Justice Action Month.

The mayor of Jackson, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, signed the proclamation charging the city to diminish abusive environments that some women and girls encounter on a daily basis.