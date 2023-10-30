JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is behind on invoices and failing to pay contractors the money they are owed.

City Council President Aaron Banks, Ward 6, said the Council has asked for any past-due invoices, but they have only received a small portion. He said there are some vendors, who have done business with the city, who have outstanding invoices.

As of Monday, October 30, 2023, Banks said they’re aware of 65 invoices that have gone unpaid for more than 45 days that totals up to about $1.8 million.

“With what we received on paper somewhere around 65, I believe there’s more. But at the end of the day, you know, this is disturbing because, you know, when you have those invoices as some of those invoices that are over there in whatever department they’re in, they’re not attached to an order, which means that somebody is being given the okay for contracts to be done, being given okay for work to proceed without it properly going before this body and being approved,” said Banks.