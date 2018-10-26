City of Jackson host 'Block Out Cancer' event Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. City of Jackson 'Block Out Cancer' block party [ + - ] Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The City of Jackson held the "Block Out Cancer" block party Friday morning.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Survivors and family members of those who lost loved ones, shared their breast cancer experience.

WJTV spoke with one breast cancer survivor who shared her story with the community. She says it's important for men and women to self-evaluate themselves for breast cancer.

"It's very important to self-check because the early detection is better than later on it's Stage 4 or Stage 3," Dretreich Dotson said.

She also gave advice to those who may be battling the disease or know someone who is, "Be very supportive of your family, of your friends, because by me going through the Stage 1 breast cancer, I needed all the support that I could."

This was the second Friday the City of Jackson held this event.