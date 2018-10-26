Local News

City of Jackson host 'Block Out Cancer' event

Posted: Oct 26, 2018 02:38 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2018 04:33 PM CDT

City of Jackson host 'Block Out Cancer' event

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The City of Jackson held the "Block Out Cancer" block party Friday morning. 

The goal of the event is to raise awareness about breast cancer. 

Survivors and family members of those who lost loved ones, shared their breast cancer experience. 

WJTV spoke with one breast cancer survivor who shared her story with the community. She says it's important for men and women to self-evaluate themselves for breast cancer.

"It's very important to self-check because the early detection is better than later on it's Stage 4 or Stage 3," Dretreich Dotson said. 

She also gave advice to those who may be battling the disease or know someone who is, "Be very supportive of your family, of your friends, because by me going through the Stage 1 breast cancer, I needed all the support that I could."

This was the second Friday the City of Jackson held this event. 

 

 

